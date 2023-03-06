People buy produce at the Agora Public Market in San Juan City on Feb. 21, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 913 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From Feb. 27 to March 5, an average of 130 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 10 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, no case was considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 395 cases or 10.9 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 263 or 13.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 16.8 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 56 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

10 in February 2023

1 in March 2022

5 in February 2022

7 in January 2022

1 in December 2021

5 in October 2021

5 in September 2021

5 in August 2021

1 in July 2021

1 in June 2021

5 in May 2021

5 in April 2021

3 in March 2021

1 in February 2021

1 in November 2020

As of March 5, the Philippines has 8,943 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,077,002 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,153 resulted in deaths.

To date, almost 73.9 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, more than 21.5 million people have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

