MANILA -- Operatives of the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) seized P25.4 million worth of various illegal drugs hidden inside parcels and balikbayan boxes found in a warehouse in Pasay City.

The parcels and balikbayan boxes, declared as personal effects from France, California and the United States, were attempted to be cleared in Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Upon x-ray screening and physical examination, authorities discovered that the parcel contain 50 grams of shabu, 4,897 tablets of ecstasy, 12,000 grams of Kush, and pieces of CBD Gummies and oils.

PDEA laboratory testing confirmed that the contents of the parcel were all dangerous drugs.

