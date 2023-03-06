Voting 307-1-0, the House of RepresentatIves has approved on 3rd and final reading House Bill 7354, establishing evacuation centers in every city and municipality.

According to a congressional fact sheet, the bill seeks to establish an evacuation center in every city and municipality in the country that shall provide immediate and temporary accommodation for people who have been displaced or evacuated from their homes due to disasters, calamities, or other emergency events.

It mandates that existing structures that meet the minimum requirements or those that can be upgraded to serve effectively as evacuation centers may be designated as such in compliance with the local government unit (LGU) concerned.

It mandates the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to construct the evacuation centers, including the formulation of building specifications.

It also mandates the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), in coordination with the local executives of provinces, cities, and municipalities, to identify areas to be given the highest priority in the establishment of new evacuation centers.

Likewise, it mandates the NDRRMC to make a priority list of LGUs that need evacuation centers.

It authorizes a local government unit included in the priority list of LGUs that need an evacuation center, to improve schools or existing structures used as evacuation centers by making these compliant with the minimum requirements such as location and structural capacity, when there is no available site to construct a new evacuation center.

It also designates the LGUs concerned as primarily responsible for the operation, supervision, and management of evacuation centers established.

It also allows the use of the evacuation center, when it is not used as such, for other activities or purposes that involve the use of collapsible amenities and those that shall not in any way compromise the serviceability of the evacuation center or impede the use thereof when a disaster occurs.

It also authorizes the LGU to impose penalties as may be deemed proper on the organizers of authorized activities when the evacuation center sustains any damage, defacement, or loss during or as a result of such activities.

It mandates the Department of Education (DepEd) to be in charge with the maintenance, repair, and upgrading of the additional facilities of schools that shall be constructed.

It also mandates the city or municipality to conduct the mandatory audit of infrastructures used as evacuation centers at least once every year and immediately after the occurrence of a hazard or disaster.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.

