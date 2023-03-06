DOH transfers operations of HTAC to DOST

The Department of Science and Technology in Quezon City on Aug. 1, 2016. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday officially transferred the operations of Health Technology Assessment Council to the Department of Science and Technology through a ceremonial turnover in Manila.

Under Republic Act 11223 or Universal Health Care Act, HTAC shall become an attached agency to the DOST within 5 years after its establishment. The HTAC was established in 2019 and is mandated therefore to be fully transitioned to DOST by 2024.

The HTAC, an independent advisory body under the Department of Health, undertake technology appraisals by determining their clinical and economic values in the the country's health-care system. Ethical, legal, social and health system implications are also considered in the assessments.

With their transfer to the DOST, the HTA Research Network will be established, which will further strengthen the health technology assessment capacity for the country by partnering with external entities, the DOH said.

Science Secretary Renato Solidum expressed commitment to strengthen the implementation of the health technology assessment process through research, capacity building, and partnerships.

At present, the HTA Philippines is in partnership with the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development for the conduct of selected assessments from the 2023 HTA priority topics through commissioning with external research entities.

"Rest assured that the Department of Health will continue to provide assistance to the DOST for the smooth transfer of the HTA to the latter," Vergeire said in a statement.

"Through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, we will continue to develop and improve our health systems to cater for the needs of every Juan and Juana," she added.

