Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Free rides were deployed by local government units and other government agencies to aid commuters amid the strike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hundreds of commuters in Metro Manila dealt with longer waits and fewer jeepneys as some transport groups went on strike on Monday to protest the modernization of public utility vehicles (PUV).

In some pickup areas in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, workers and students had to wait longer as there were only a few PUVs plying routes from Philcoa to Quezon City Hall.

Some passengers said they noticed a decline in jeepneys especially during the rush hour, and most units were already full upon reaching pickup points.

Because of this, some commuters were forced to spend more on motorcycle taxis and buses, while some were already running late for work.

To address the lack of jeepneys due to the strike, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) offered free rides to commuters.

The MMDA said free rides would only be deployed in areas with reported buildup of passengers to prevent competition with jeepney operators and drivers who decided not to join the transport strike.

Malacañang and the House of Representatives will also provide 100 buses to offer free rides to help affected commuters, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

“It’s our commuters who would suffer the most from this transport strike. Cognizant of their difficult situation, have taken this joint initiative with Malacanang to ensure stranded commuters will have available rides to their work or home,” he added.

For its part, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said railway lines were also ready to extend trips.

DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez said the Philippine National Railways (PNR), MRT-3, and LRT 1 and 2 would be operating beyond normal hours as the strike was in effect.

Chavez said the PNR would add 14 more trips during the strike, increasing total trips to 60 from 46.

A trip from Tutuban Station would also be added, and would extend its trip departing from 7:46 p.m. to 8:46 p.m.

The MRT-3, meanwhile, was ready to extend its last trip from North Avenue station to 10 p.m. from the usual 9:30 p.m., and from Taft Avenue Station to 10:41 p.m. from the normal 10 p.m., if necessary.

Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) Spokesperson Jacqueline Gorospe also said that preparations were underway to ensure that LRT-1 would extend operations.

The LRT-2’s regular trip from Antipolo Station is until 9:00 p.m. If extended, the last trip would be until 10:00 p.m.

— Reports from Lady Vicencio and Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

