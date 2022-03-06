MANILA — The race to Malacañang continues, with presidential candidates this weekend raising proposals to address rising fuel prices and vowing to improve the livelihoods of Filipinos.

Leody de Guzman on Sunday renewed the call to scrap the Oil Deregulation Law, which he said prevents the government from controlling the price of petroleum products.

The labor leader made the statement as pump prices are set to increase again in the Philippines next week by as much as P3 to P5 per liter. It will be the 10th consecutive week for the country to see an oil price hike, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

De Guzman stressed that the transportation sector and ordinary workers would be heavily burdened by the continuing oil price hike.

He urged the government to preserve oil since it remained unclear when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will end.

For Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, the Philippines should "look at our own resources" as the rise in fuel prices is expected to affect the power sector, citing oil-based power plants.

"Sa akin, ‘yung pinaka-long-term [solution], kailangan we should take a serious look at our own resources, ‘yong talagang homegrown resources," he said in a press briefing on Saturday, according to a statement from his camp.

(For me, the long-term solution here is we should take a serious look at our own resources, our homegrown resources.)

For instance, the Philippines, as a tropical country, could take advantage of the heat generated by the sun to produce solar energy, Lacson explained.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of his three-day visit to the Cagayan Valley region, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso vowed to protect the welfare and livelihood of Filipino farmers should he win the elections.

Domagoso said he would go after smugglers of rice, garlic, onion and vegetables, which he said are the main reason why farmers cannot sell their produce at a "good price."

He also committed to bring down the prices of fertilizers and called for a review of the Rice Tariffication Law that allowed an influx of rice from abroad, resulting in lower prices of local rice.

If he is elected, Domagoso said he will buy rice and vegetable from local farmers to help them become more competitive.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) would be the backbone of his economic program if he is elected president.

Marcos, the former dictator's son and namesake who leads in voter surveys, said he would ensure that workers receive benefits once businesses have recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

"Tiyakin muna natin ang pagbubukas ng mga kumpanya at ang pagbabalik sa trabaho ng ating mga kababayan. Mula sa ganung konsepto ay titiyakin natin ang kaluwagan at pagbibigay ng maaaring mga benepisyo sa ating mga manggagawa," he said in a statement.

(Let's ensure the reopening of companies and return to work of our fellow Filipinos. From that concept, we will ensure relief and possible benefits for our workers.)

- with reports from Junry Hidalgo and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

