A man gestures in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on March 4, 2022. Ukraine that day accused the Kremlin of 'nuclear terror', after Europe's largest atomic power plant was attacked and taken over by invading forces, sparking Western horror at the threat of Russia's war contaminating all of Europe. Sergei Chuzakv, AFP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday deplored Russia's invasion of Ukraine, echoing the position of the Philippine government at the United Nation General Assembly last week and contradicting President Rodrigo Duterte's neutral stand for now on the conflict.

Saying she stands firmly behind the Philippine government's stance in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Robredo said it is crucial to speak up against "bullying and unprovoked aggression."

"I condemn the violence that has been inflicted upon the people of Ukraine, the violation of its sovereignty, and the threat that now hangs above all the innocent lives in the region," the Philippines' second highest official said in a statement.

"It is a moral imperative to stand against bullying and unprovoked aggression, especially given the reports of civilians and residential areas deliberately targeted in the course of this invasion."

The Philippines is among 141 member-states of the United Nations General Assembly that last week reprimanded Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

Despite the country's vote at the UNGA emergency special session on the Ukraine crisis, Duterte said Friday, "we stay neutral."

In a speech in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, the Philippine leader, who forged friendlier relations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said, "Ako naman, we stay neutral. But reality tells me that in the end, we'll just have to select which side we would be. Of course, I know that the sentiment prevailing almost throughout the country."

Duterte sounded the alarm on the possible use of nuclear warheads in the conflict, as Russia continued shelling Ukraine in what is considered the biggest attack on a European country since World War II.

He urged nations to watch out for Putin, whom he described as a “suicidal” leader.

Malacañang had called for an "immediate end" to the "unnecessary loss of lives" in Ukraine.

The Palace "joins the country and the entire world in praying for an early and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, Duterte's acting spokesman, said last Wednesday.

"We reiterate the position of the Philippines that war benefits no one, and that it exacts a tragic, bloody toll on the lives of innocent men, women, and children in the areas of conflict."

Robredo said she is "grateful" to diplomats and other public servants who are working to secure the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine.

She said she also admired the Ukrainian people's "courage and resilience."

"[I] am proud of their efforts to defend freedom and a rights-based order— ideals that the Filipino people share," the Vice President said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Feb. 24, targeting cities with weapons strikes. Putin confirmed the "military operation" supposedly to defend separatists in the east of Ukraine.

The Philippines, in its statement at the UNGA, said it "condemn(s) the use of separatism and secession as a weapon of diplomacy for inviting and inflicting terrible cruelties and indiscriminate killings far in excess of that of any other kind of conflict."

"The principle of sovereignty and the sovereign equality of States is enshrined in the UN Charter. All States enjoy the right to full sovereignty in all their areas of jurisdiction," it added.

The Philippines and Russia's relations saw a "dramatic reinvigoration" under the Duterte administration, according to a Department of Foreign Affairs official.

Duterte, whose six-year term started in 2016, had repeatedly praised Putin, once calling the latter as his favorite hero, and called Russia “a good friend and partner”.

Robredo is seeking the presidency in the May elections.

