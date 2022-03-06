MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday it spotted a low pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur, which is expected to bring scattered rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

The LPA was detected 420 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

"This weather disturbance has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24 to 48 hours," it said.

But the LPA will bring "heavy to intense rains over Eastern Visayas and Caraga," PAGASA said.

Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Masbate and Sorsogon will experience moderate to heavy rains, it added.

The agency also warned of possible flooding and landslides triggered by the rains.

On Saturday, parts of Manjuyod town in Negors Oriental were submerged in floods due to a heavy downpour.

Video from Ivy Therese Cadimas

The floodwater went inside the homes of residents in barangays (village) San Jose, Suba at Santa Monica, said resident Ivy Therese Cadimas.

In the aftermath of the floods on Sunday morning, residents learned that the flood control at San Jose Bridge sustained damage due to strong water surge from the San Jose River, Cadimas said.

— With a report from DX Lapid

