HK vows to uphold OFWs' rights amid COVID pandemic

The Hong Kong government's labor department has assured it will protect the rights of overseas Filipino workers amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government reminded employers of OFWs of their legal obligations to take care of their employees even if they are stricken with the virus.

"The HKSAR Government does not and will not tolerate any employers of FDHs illegally dismissing FDHs who have suffered from the COVID-19 and in violation of the Employment Ordinance (EO)," it said in a statement.

Hong Kong employers who will be found guilty of violating regulations will be prosecuted and fined up to $100,000.

Hong Kong employers are also reminded of the possible violation of the Disability Discrimination Ordinance if they mistreat their domestic helpers due to COVID-19 infection.

"Any breach of such requirements will render them ineligible to employ an FDH (foreign domestic helpers) for a period of time and their visa applications for FDHs will be refused," said the HKSAR.

"The HKSAR Government will stay vigilant in taking enforcement actions against any violation of law in liaison and collaboration with the relevant Consulates General."

There are currently about 330,000 foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong coming mainly from the Philippines and Indonesia.

"We much empathize with their not being able to visit their families back at home because of the ravaging epidemic. The HKSAR Government is committed to continue protecting the employment rights and interests of FDHs in order to maintain Hong Kong as an attractive place for FDHs to work," said the labor department.