DFA working to repatriate stranded Pinoy seafarers in Mozambique

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it was working to repatriate stranded Filipino seafarers in Mozambique.
Quoting the Philippines consul in Mozambique, Brigido Dulay, foreign affairs undersecretary for civilian security and consular concerns, said the seafarers from a sunken fishing vessel were all safe and staying at a hotel in Beira city.
Dulay said he disappointed that “their POEA recruiters are nowhere to be found."
“We’re working on repatriating them asap,“ Dulay said.
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Department of Foreign Affairs, Mozambique, Filipino seafarers, DFA, Brigido Dulay