DFA working to repatriate stranded Pinoy seafarers in Mozambique

Acc to our Honorary Consul in Mozambique (since we have no PH embassy there), our seafarers from a sunken fishing vessel are all safe and staying in a hotel in Beira but their POEA recruiters are nowhere to be found. 🤬 We’re working on repatriating them asap. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/J5Mg81w7N3 — Dodo Dulay (@dododulay) March 6, 2021

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it was working to repatriate stranded Filipino seafarers in Mozambique.

Quoting the Philippines consul in Mozambique, Brigido Dulay, foreign affairs undersecretary for civilian security and consular concerns, said the seafarers from a sunken fishing vessel were all safe and staying at a hotel in Beira city.

Dulay said he disappointed that “their POEA recruiters are nowhere to be found."

“We’re working on repatriating them asap,“ Dulay said.

