DFA: No new COVID-19 cases, deaths recorded among Filipinos abroad

MANILA — There were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) among Filipinos abroad, the agency announced Saturday.
With no new cases, the total number of infections among Filipinos abroad remained at 15,079 but 4,520 are still undergoing treatment and recovering from COVID-19, according to the DFA.
The DFA pointed out, however, that those under treatment increased to 30.20 percent compared with last week, when there were only 4,499 Filipinos abroad being treated.
For the second straight day, the agency reported no new deaths. The death toll among Pinoys outside the country stood at 1,033.
With zero recoveries recorded, the number of patients who got well from the virus was still at 9,526.
"Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight decrease to 62.96 percent and 6.83 percent, respectively," the agency said.
In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 infections reached 591,138 after 3,439 were confirmed Saturday. This is considered the highest daily tally since Oct. 12 last year.
Recoveries in the country totaled 535,350, while fatalities also increased to 12,465, the health department said.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 116 million people globally, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
