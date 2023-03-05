MANILA - The coming week will mostly be sunny and dry as the effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan begins to wane, state weather bureau PAGASA says.

In its weather outlook for the week, PAGASA said the amihan will begin to weaken and wane on Monday before eventually disappearing before weekend. There will also be another amihan surge early next week in Luzon, but the weather will relatively be much warmer.

In Luzon, cool breeze may still be felt in the morning and at night until Wednesday, but the rest of the week will be sunny and warm over most of the country.

PAGASA also said they might be some localized thunderstorms in the afternoon in Mindanao, and light rains over the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas on Monday and Tuesday.

In Metro Manila, the weather will be mostly sunny, hot and dry throughout the week.

There is also no weather disturbance expected to affect the country this week, PAGASA added.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.



