Pinoy authors at artists bumida sa Emirates Literary Festival 2023

ABU DHABI – Higit sa sampung Filipino authors at artist ang bumida sa 15th Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature o Emirates LitFest noong February 4, 2023.

Pinangunahan ang Filipino contingent nina historian Ambeth Ocampo, award-winning novelist Dr. Miguel Syjuco, poet Danabelle Gutierrez, authors Angelo R. Laguesta at Rissa Mananquil-Trillo.

Abu Dhabi PE photo

Kasama rin ang manunulat na si Budjette Tan at ang illustrator na si Kajo Baldisimo ng comic book-turned-Netflix animated series na “Trese.”

Sa taunang Emirates LitFest, nagbigay ng talks at interviews ang mga nabanggit na Filipino artist at authors. Ipinaliwanag nila ang kanilang creative process, ang kanilang Filipino identity na nakikita sa kanilang mga likha.

Sumentro rin sa talks ng Pinoy authors at artist ang hamon ng pagpapakilala sa bagong henerasyon ng Filipinos in diaspora, ang kultura at pagkakakilanlang Pilipino.

Abu Dhabi PE photo

Dumalo sa presentation ng Filipino contingent si Philippine Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates na si Alfonso Ferdinand Agbayani Ver.

Tatlong thought-provoking sessions ang idinaos ng Pinoy delegation para sa mga dumalo ng Emirates LitFest 2023. Una ang “Dirty Ice Cream, Banana Ketchup & Stinking Fish - Deliciously Filipino” ni Prof. Ocampo; “Tabi-Tabi Po: Entering the World of Trese” nina Tan at Kajo at “Kwentong Filipino” nina Gutierrez, Syjuco at Laquesta.

“In my discussions with the seven Filipino artist/authors at Emirates LitFest and having attended their talks today, I can confidently say that the future of Philippine culture is in good, talented hands,” pahayag ni Ver.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.

