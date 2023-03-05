A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board gave June 30 as a deadline for traditional jeepney drivers and operators to comply with industry consolidation and upgrading to modern jeepneys under the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Sunday announced it will be lifting the number coding scheme on Monday, March 6, due to the week-long transport strike.

In a statement, MMDA General Manager Usec. Procopio Lipana clarified that the lifting of the number coding scheme is only effective on Monday, adding that they will be assessing the situation to see if there is a need to expand the suspension of the scheme on the succeeding days.

MMDA also said local government units in Metro Manila will be dispatching around 1,200 vehicles to help passengers who will be affected by the transport strike.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes also said earlier that the agency will be providing 25 "Libreng Sakay" vehicles around the metro. This includes 4 air-conditioned buses, 2 non-air-conditioned buses, and 13 commuter vans, which can accommodate around 1,200 passengers per trip.

About 40,000 jeepney and UV express drivers, under the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Manibela, and Piston, are reportedly expected to join the strike.

This is in protest of the planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys in favor of modern electric vehicles.

