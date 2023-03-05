Department of Health OIC Dr. Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire met with local health and government officials in Oriental Mindoro to discuss the ongoing response to the oil spill incident in the area. Photo from DOH's official Facebook page.

MANILA - Officials of the Department of Health on Sunday met with local government and health officials to discuss ways to strengthen the ongoing response to the oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro.

Among those present in the meeting were DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire, and representatives from the municipal and provincial health offices, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and healthcare workers of the LGU of Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

In the meeting, Vergeire emphasized the need to swiftly implement health response to prevent the possible negative health effects of the chemicals in the affected areas.

DOH also distributed health commodities like medicines, face masks, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators and other supplies to areas affected by the oil spill.

The supplies came from various government hospitals in Metro Manila.

The MT Princess Empress sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.

The PCG said the vessel could be 300 meters under the sea, but expert divers could only reach 180 meters deep.

Marine experts have said over 24,000 hectares of coral reef area in the Mindoro provinces alone may be at risk from the oil spill.

The PCG advised residents from four municipalities in Oriental Mindoro to avoid fishing activities due to possible oil hazards.

