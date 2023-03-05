MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Sunday issued a memorandum to further ease health and safety protocols in tourism establishments.

Based on DOT Memorandum Circular 2023-0002, tourists are no longer required to present proof of full vaccination in tourism enterprises. Wearing of face masks are no longer required as well.

These new guidelines are part of the DOT's efforts to help tourism stakeholders recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This latest issuance on the relaxed health and safety guidelines for tourism establishments reinforces the Department of Tourism’s commitment towards addressing the economic hardships of the tourism industry brought about by the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

"It sends the important message across that, under the Marcos Administration, our country is open for tourism, and that we are keeping up with global practices on tourism operations that have already opened up worldwide."

