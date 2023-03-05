DICT says better if schools, barangays use Starlink

MANILA -- Starlink, the low-earth orbit satellite broadband internet service of SpaceX, will formally be inaugurated in the Philippines this March.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy said they are just ironing out the details of the launch of the earth station, but it will happen in a few weeks.

Starlink is a low earth orbit satellite internet service which can provide connectivity even to far flung areas that can't be reached by traditional internet providers.

Uy said the Philippines is the first country in Asia to have 100-percent Starlink coverage.

"Malakas ang loob ng Starlink at SpaceX na ang Pilipinas ang gagawin nilang ehemplo sa buong mundo kung paano gamitin ang kanilang teknolohiya upang mapa-unlad at makonek ang ating liblibang lugar," Uy said.

(Starlink and SpaceX has high hopes in making the Philippines an example to the rest of the world on how to use their technology to improve and connect remote areas.)

Starlink has a speed of up to 200Mbps.

It is priced at P2,700 monthly fee and a one-time fee of P29,320 for the hardware.

Uy admitted it may be expensive for individuals, but it will help if a school purchases for a whole campus, or if a barangay or village buys its own for the community.

"Medyo mahal 'yung device kung bawat tahanan magkakaroon ng isa, pero kung bawat paaralan magkakaroon ng isa at medyo marami ang gagamit noon, hindi naman mahal 'yun," Uy said.

(The device is a bit expensive if every household gets one but if every school would get one and a lot of people would be able to use it, the expense is not that high.)



