Degamo received death treats, police say

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo received death threats in the past years before he was killed, police said Saturday.

Central Visayas police spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Gerard Pelare said Degamo disclosed in the past about various individuals sending him threatening messages.

“That is why he has a security detail,” said Pelare.

Degamo was killed Satuday after being gunned by unidentified assailants inside his compound in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town.

A special investigation task group is looking into how easily the assailants were able to enter Degamo's compound.

Police have arrested three men who are said to be suspects in the slay of the governor.

They are now undergoing custodial debriefing and will be subject to paraffin test, among other exams.

Authorities are preparing to file multiple murder against the suspects and 10 others.

They are also still trying to identify the mastermind behind the killing.

Pelare also disclosed that they saw blood stains in one of the getaway vehicles used which were found in Bayawan City.

“One or few of the suspects were also injured from the incident,” added Pelare.

However, they have yet to confirm if the suspects are gunmen for hire, especially after some were identified to be former members of the Philippine Army.

One of the suspects is a former army Ranger.

“I’d like to emphasize that the captured personalities were dishonorably discharged from the Philippine Army meaning they have a serious offense,” said Brig. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of the 302nd Brigade based in Negros Oriental.

For the Armed Forces' Visayas Command, the incident will stall their anti-insurgency efforts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development said no beneficiary of their Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps was harmed during the shooting incident.

“The Department was conducting registration of potential 4Ps beneficiaries at Barangay Poblacion when the shooting incident happened. The venue of the registration was far from the incident site,” the DSWD said.

The department added that it immediately stopped the registration “to ensure the safety of the public and will resume once cleared by the Philippine National Police”.

Aside from 4Ps registration, there was also an ongoing payout for those who were requesting medical assistance from the provincial government.

Authorities are still information on exact number of those affected by the shooting incident. - report from Annie Perez