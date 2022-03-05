Robredo: Church plays big role vs disinformation

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday said the May 2022 elections will be like no other because there is so much at stake.

"I think we all agree that this elections is very extraordinary. It is so unlike ordinary elections in the sense that there is so much at stake sa May 2022," said Robredo during her meet-and-greet at the Immaculate Concepcion Major Seminary, in Brgy. Tabe, Guiguinto, Bulacan.

"'Pag sinabi ko pong 'There is so much at stake,' ano na po ito eh, battle to regain the soul of our nation."

She said coming polls are not longer a battle between candidates.

Proof of that, she said, is the growing number of people who are making themselves counted during her political sorties with running mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

"People are making known their desire na mag-contribute ng ambag para sa siguraduhin na 'yung eleksyon will be based on what is true," said Robredo.

Robredo told clergymen that the Church is playing a major role in making the faithful discern the "right from wrong" amid the widespread disinformation.

"Ang pinaka-problema po natin ngayon, maraming mga paniniwala, mga mind-sets, mga values nayurakan because of all the fake news and propaganda that is available online," she said.

"One of the reasons why lumalapit po kami sa simbahan kasi alam po natin kung ano 'yung influence ng simbahan sa flock. Alam natin na pag ang simbahan ang gumalaw, 'yung respeto ng– 'yung respeto ng flock ay nasa ating mga ka-parian at ka-madrehan matulungan 'yung mga kababayan natin ma-discern 'yung right from wrong."

Robredo also urged her followers to refrain from being combative and instead try to convince others to join the advocacy without the toxicity.

"Hindi po natin mare-resolve 'yung lahat ng problema sa pakikipag-away. Kaya ko po ‘yun sinasabi kasi there is so much polarization and toxicity already, na sana hindi na tayo mag-contribute doon," said Robredo.

"'Yung para po sa akin, 'yung pinaka malaking tulong ng bawat isa sa atin is to make sure that we go out on our circles. Mag-reach out, una sa pamilya, pangalawa sa ating intimate circles para magtulong-tulungan po tayo in making sure that these elections will be based on integrity and facts."