Aerial shots from the Leni-Kiko Cavite Grand Rally in General Trias Sports Park (Team Kiko/Jimmy Dasal)

MANILA—Presidential candidate Leni Robredo hitched a motorcycle ride to get to General Trias Sports Park in Cavite on Friday, as heavy traffic clogged streets leading to the venue.

Supporters no less than 30,000 flocked to the park as early as 3 p.m., filling the grounds to the bleachers in a sea of pink.

Robredo arrived at the park at about 8:30 p.m., after she and some of her staff had to hop on 2 wheels to reach the venue.

VP Leni at General Trias Grand Rally, Cavite (Batch 1) More than 30,000 supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo, many of them from the youth sector, filled the General Trias Sports Park in Cavite in a flurry of pink, at the presidential aspirant’s Grand Rally in Cavite on Friday, March 4. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

The heavy traffic, exacerbated by road repairs in the area, caused many supporters to walk just to reach the venue.

"Sa lahat ng lugar ginulat n'yo kami. Napakaraming nag-aabang, napakaraming nagpapahayag ng suporta," Robredo said to the screams of her supporters when she finally made her speech at about 9 p.m.

Robredo and her team had been in Carmona town, Cavite as early as 7 a.m., then headed to Silang town, and made the rounds in Dasmariñas city, Imus city, and the towns of Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, before arriving at General Trias.

The culmination of the Cavite tour at the Sports Park ended at 10 p.m., with many supporters trudging through the traffic well into midnight.

Local supporters came clad in shirts and carrying placcards with the phrase "800K Minus One," in reference to Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla earlier promising Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Cavite's 800,000 votes.