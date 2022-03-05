Home  >  News

Quiapo Golden Mosque administrator endorses Sara, UniTeam

Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 05 2022 08:57 AM

Vice-presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio visited the Manila Golden Mosque and Cultural Center on Globo De Oro Street, Quiapo, Manila Saturday morning.

Golden Mosque administrator Sultan Omar Umbaya endorsed the candidacy of Duterte-Carpio and her UniTeam party.

“Mahal na mahal niya po ang mga Muslim. Ang pamilya nila po ay talagang maka-muslim,” Umbaya added.

The Muslim leader also pointed out that the community is united in supporting the Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Duterte-Carpio tandem.

“Panalong-panalo na tayo ang UniTeam,” Umbaya said.

After Golden Mosque, Duterte-Carpio is scheduled to meet with barangay officials of Manila districts 2, 3 and 4, and in Barangay Unang Hakbang, Quezon City.

She will also attend the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas event in Pasay City.

In the afternoon, Duterte-Carpio will meet sectoral groups in Tondo before making a courtesy call with Tondo Church members and officials.

