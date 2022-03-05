Should he win the presidency, Domagoso (left) says he wants to make his presence felt to his countrymen, similar to what Zelenskyy is doing in Ukraine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News; Ukrainian presidential press service handout, EPA-EFE

TUGUEGARAO CITY—Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday trooped to Cagayan province with the mindset that he would have a hard time wooing voters in the bailiwick of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

When asked what his strategy was to get a share of votes from the so-called "Solid North," Domagoso laughed and told reporters: "PLL. Partido Lakas-Loob." (Party of the Gutsy.)

"Tayo naman susuyuin lang natin ang tao, paliliwanag natin ’yung layunin natin. Tingin ko wala namang masama dun."

(We will just woo the people, explain to them our objectives. I think there is nothing wrong with that.)

Hours before setting foot in Tuguegarao, Domagoso said he is drawing inspiration from the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an actor-turned-president, who is now commanding Ukraine's troops against invading Russian forces.

"Kung si Zelenskyy di natatakot lumabas sa gitna ng giyera, may lumilipad na bala, may lumilipad na bomba . . . Eh, ito kampanya lang naman," he said.

(This is just a campaign . . . Even Zelenskyy is not afraid to go out in the middle of a war where bullets and bombs are flying.)

Domagoso traveled to parts of Cagayan Valley on his campaign float, waving at the crowd who stepped out of their homes to greet him.

EARLIER: Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer @IskoMoreno greets voters in Tuguegarao as his #Halalan2022 slate campaigns in Cagayan province.



(📷: Isko Moreno's campaign team)

By the time he reached Tuguegarao, the provincial capital that gave Marcos a boost in the 2016 vice presidential race, Domagoso was convinced the "Solid North" battlecry of Marcos supporters was just a myth.

"Ilang araw na po ako sa Norte. Hindi pala totoo. Akala ko maze-zero ako ng boto sa Norte," Domagoso told voters in a town hall meeting here.

(I've spent several days in the North. What they said about it is not true. I thought I'd get zero votes here.)

In a chance interview with reporters, Domagoso said: "In fact nagugulat pa kami. It’s the other way around. 'Yung warm reception ng tao, ’yung init ng tanggap sa grupo namin, nakakagulat."

(In fact, we were surprised. It's the other way around. We were surprised by the warm reception of the public. They welcomed our group warmly here.)

In the 2016 vice presidential elections, Isabela delivered some 504,000 votes for Marcos, giving him a 417,000 edge against then-congresswoman Leni Robredo.

In Quirino, Marcos got nearly 50,000 votes, some 34,000 votes away from Robredo, while neighboring Cagayan boosted Marcos' numbers by about 324,000, with the Liberal Party bet behind by some 320,000 votes.

Domagoso urged voters here to refrain from bickering with supporters of other candidates.

"'Wag na kayo magsasabi ng masasakit na salita. Sarilihin niyo na lang. Wala kayong mapapala doon," he said.

(Refrain from saying hurtful words. Keep it to yourself. Nothing good can come from that.)

He instead went back to his anecdotes about the Ukrainian President who, according to Domagoso, shared some similarities with him.

"Buti pa ’yung batang presidente na artista din na presidente ng Ukraine . . . Nasaan siya? Nasa gitna ng mga nagliliparang bala at bomba," Domagoso said.

(Look at the young Ukrainian president who was also an actor. Where is he? He is in the middle of flying bullets and bombs.)

"Hindi niya alintana ang kaligtasan niya maiparamdam lang niya na may presidente ang bansa nila."

(He does not care for his safety, as long as he can make Ukraine feel they have a president.)

Domagoso, who is trailing 2 spots below Marcos in surveys, ended a segment of his speech by telling voters in Cagayan: "Ang kailangan nating maging president presidenteng nakikita, nakakasama, nararamdaman."

(The president we need is a president whom we can see, be with, and whom we can feel.)

