MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said it has ordered the country's envoy to Saudi Arabia to return to the Philippines after a video circulated showing his wife openly campaigning for a presidential candidate.

The DFA said it is investigating the incident, and ordered Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto to “return to the Philippines for home office consultations."

A video posted on Twitter showed that Alonto's wife was campaigning for presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. before the Filipino community in Saudi.

The DFA added that it “regularly reminds personnel here and at Foreign Service Posts on the prohibition against engagement, whether directly or indirectly, in any electioneering or partisan political activity.”

"It does not condone acts that go against the Omnibus Election Code, the Overseas Voting Act of 2013 and the COMELEC-CSC Joint Circular No. 001, series of 2016," the agency said.

ABS-CBN News sought the comment of Ambassador Alonto on the matter but he has yet to comment as of this story's posting.

-- report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

