11,700 more Pfizer-BioNTech jabs arrive in NAIA

MANILA — Some 11,700 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) in Pasay City on Friday night.

According to Office of the Presidential Adviser of Peace Reconciliation and Unity Usec. Isidro Purisima, who represents National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr., this is another batch of government-procured vaccines.

The government has administered 136 million vaccines which have resulted in a total of 63.5 million fully vaccinated Filipinos.

Even though the lowest COVID-19 alert classification, has been implemented in Metro Manila and 38 other areas, Purisima said vaccination efforts must continue.

"Nananawagan po tayo na talaga i-work out ang ating vaccination at kailangan ay magpa-bakuna na ang ating kababayan," said Purisima.

With the aim to boost the vaccination for minors and senior citizens, the government is set to launch 'Bayanihan Bakunahan 4' on March 10-12.

RELATED VIDEO