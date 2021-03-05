Vaccine rollout boosts private hospitals workers' confidence in Sinovac jabs

MANILA - The country's coronavirus inoculation drive has bolstered the confidence of private hospital workers in receiving Sinovac jabs, an official said Friday.

Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc, said many employees in private hospitals initially expressed reservation about the Chinese-made vaccines.

At least 70 percent of employees in private hospitals earlier agreed to be vaccinated against the disease.

"No'ng bigla pong sabihin na Sinovac, medyo bumaba. Pero pagkatapos po ng rollout sa PGH (Philippine General Hospital), sa mga different government hospital sa Metro Manila, medyo dumami na rin po ulit ang pumapayag. Sinasabi nila, kung ano man ang ibigay na bakuna ay tatanggapin na rin namin," he told Teleradyo.

(When it was said that it would be Sinovac, it dropped. But after the rollout in PGH and in different government hospitals in Metro Manila, those willing to be vaccinated increased. They said they would receive whatever vaccine they could get.)

De Grano said private hospitals around the country continue to tackle coronavirus infections, though moderate and severe COVID-19 cases have decreased.

"Ang mga occupancy nasa (The occupancy is between) 30 to 40 percent," he said.

The Philippines launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday using CoronaVac, which were donated by China.

To date, more than 9,000 have been inoculated with the vaccine, according to Malacañang. Some 771 were vaccinated on the first day, 2,715 on the second day and 5,591 on the third day of the country's vaccination program.

On Thursday night, some 487,200 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the country from the global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX Facility.