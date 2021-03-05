Solon seeks probe into food delivery services' alleged failure to grant senior's discount

A food delivery rider traverses EDSA amid the enhanced community quarantine on April 4, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A lawmaker has filed a resolution seeking a congressional inquiry into the alleged failure of food delivery services to honor in transactions the mandated discount granted senior citizens.

House Deputy Speaker Bernadette Herrera Dy in House Resolution No. 1626 filed last March 3 pointed out that there was an uptick in complaints from senior citizens who could not avail of the 20 percent discount mandated under Republic Act 9944 or the Expanded Senior Citizen Act of 2010 on food deliveries using online applications.

Herrera noted that R.A. 9944 states that for food delivery services, the 20 percent discount shall be applied, subject to specific conditions, as follows:

• Senior citizen card ID number must be given while making the order over the phone

• Same card should be presented when the order is delivered to verify the identity of the senior citizen entitled to the discount

The solon said money saved from the discount would be helpful for senior citizens, considered a "vulnerable sector" during the pandemic.

"In this time of pandemic and quarantine where the liberty of our senior citizens are limited as they are considered of high risk of incurring the coronavirus disease, the money equivalent to the 20 percent discount of the senior citizens may be utilized for the medicine and other maintenance expenses as well as other necessities," Herrera said in the resolution.

Several Filipinos have become patrons of e-commerce applications such as Grab Food and Food Panda on the back of a stay-at-home lifestyle forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

