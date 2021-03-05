Pinay community worker killed in head-on collision in Vancouver, husband critical

Watch more in iWantTFC

A Filipina-Canadian grassroots organizer and community worker was killed in a head-on collision that also left her husband injured in North Vancouver late Tuesday.

Marcelina Perdido Agulay and her husband Leonilo were driving home a little after 11 p.m. when an oncoming vehicle crossed the centerline and smashed into their car.

Reports said Lina died on the spot. Her husband sustained massive head injuries and remains in critical condition.

Investigation is ongoing and authorities say that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

The tragedy struck an emotional chord with British Columbia political leaders who worked side-by-side with Agulay to advance Filipino community issues in the province.

Premier John Horgan described Lina as as tireless advocate. Horgan retweeted an earlier post from a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Bowinn Ma from North Vancouver, who said she was "personally devastated" when she learned of the tragic accident. Lina campaigned for Ma during last year's snap elections in BC.

Ma also said she's praying for Lina's husband.



Filipino-Canadian MLA Mable Elmore also expressed sadness and posted a picture of them together during a convention in 2017.

Former MP Svend Robinson described Lina as a woman with a big heart and who always fought for justice.



One of Lina's closest friends is Beth Dollaga of Migrante BC. Dollaga said Lina, who came to Canada as a caregiver, had a natural connection with the other Filipino workers that they were trying to help.

She said Lina will be greatly missed.

"She left a legacy in the hearts of many people," said Dollaga.



Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign for Lina and her husband, while Migrante BC is planning to create a Facebook page dedicated to her memory.

Read more on Balitang America: