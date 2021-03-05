Philippines logs 3,045 more COVID-19 cases, highest since October

Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay 178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), on February 23, 2021. The local government imposed an extended localized community quarantine in more than 30 barangays after the city recorded a 200-percent spike in new coronavirus infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 3,045 on Friday, the highest since October 16 last year.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 587,704.

The tally does not include reports from 5 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 19 additional COVID-related deaths, raising the total to 12,423. The agency noted that there were 3 cases previously tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

There are 178 additional patients who recovered from the infectious disease, according to the DOH. Total recoveries climbed to 535,207.

This resulted in active cases reaching 40,074, the highest number of active cases since October 31, 2020, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

Of the active cases, 89.7% have mild symptoms, 5.6% are asymptomatic, 2% are in critical condition, 1.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.77% have moderate symptoms.

Eight cases, 5 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries, the DOH said.

Analysts have been pointing out that cases in some areas of Metro Manila and Region 7 continue to increase. The OCTA Group previously said it might be related to new and more transmissible variants.

The DOH on Friday announced 52 more South African variant cases and 31 more UK variant cases.

A technical working group on COVID-19 is supposed to release new recommendations in light of the announcement.

The rising number of cases in the Philippines is happening as the government rolled out COVID-19 vaccines to health workers.

COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese company Sinovac arrived on Sunday and those from AstraZeneca arrived Thursday.

More details to follow.

