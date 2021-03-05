Metro Manila water supply sufficient for 'summer' - NWRB

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Metro Manila will have sufficient water supply to last through the hot dry season, the state regulator said Friday.

The water level at Angat Dam, where the capital region sources nearly all of its water supply, was at 210.28 meters, National Water Resources Board executive director Dr. Sevillo David Jr. told Teleradyo.

It is above the 180-meter minimum level required for normal operations. The normal high water level of Angat Dam is 212 meters.

"At the current level of Angat Dam, we have enough water supply that will address our needs throughout the summer," David said in Filipino.

Hot dry season usually starts in March and lasts until May. The state weather bureau does not call it summer.

In March 2019, taps ran dry in nearly a million Metro Manila households as the Angat Dam breached its critical level due to lack of rains.

Metro Manila's water utility firms implemented rotational supply cuts to avert a similar water shortage.