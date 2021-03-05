May bisa ba ang AstraZeneca vaccine laban sa South African variant?

Suplay ng AstraZeneca vaccines mula COVAX Facility na dumating sa Pilipinas nitong Huwebes, Marso 4. PCOO-OGMPA handout

MAYNILA - Iginiit ng ilang eksperto na hindi masasayang ang mga bakuna ng AstraZeneca laban sa South African variant. Ito ay sa paglabas ng pag-aaral na bumababa umano ang bisa ng bakuna laban sa South African variant.

Ayon sa infectious disease expert na si Rontgene Solante at sa OCTA Research Group, hindi pa rin maituturing na sayang ang mga bakuna ng AstraZeneca.

"Nobody developed a severe COVID event with that South African variant. So looking at insights, there is still protection," ani Solante.

Ayon naman kay Dr. Guido David, fellow ng OCTA research, maaari pa itong mabago dahil isang pag-aaral pa lang ito.

"This was just one study, and so in science, we usually collect several studies and we validate previous results. Of course, limited studies may have some value, but they are subject to change," ani David.

Ang AstraZeneca ay may 70 porsiyentong efficacy rate na maaaring tumaas sa ika-2 dose ng pagpapabakuna.

Nauna nang sinabi ng World Health Organization (WHO) na matapos suriin ang pag-aaral sa South Africa, naniniwala itong epektibo pa rin ang AstraZeneca laban sa COVID-19 South African variant.

Unang nabanggit ng OCTA fellow na si Fr Nicanor Austriaco na inabandona ng South Africa ang bakuna dahil "parang tubig" lang ito sa South African variant.

"Basically South Africa decided to abandon the AstraZeneca vaccine because it was no different than injecting water into the patients," ani Austriaco sa isang panayam Marso 3.

"If we do not eliminate the B1351 variant in the Philippines, the 17 million doses that we have already bought but have not yet arrived will be ineffective against fighting this particular variant from South Africa," dagdag niya.

Pero ayon kay David, hindi ito ang posisiyon ng buong OCTA Research.

"We understand where he’s coming from. That he based it on the evidence that he found. I would like to reiterate that this was not actually the position of the entire OCTA group. We don’t actually agree with it, that it was sayang lang, or that it is ineffective. We also agree with the World Health Organization’s position," ani David.

Nitong Huwebes dumating ang 487,200 doses ng COVID-19 vaccine ng AstraZeneca.

Tiniyak naman ng Food and Drug Administration at ng National Task Force Against COVID-19 na nagpapatuloy ang pag-aaral ng vaccine manufacturers para makasabay ang proteksiyong ibinibigay nito laban sa mga bagong variant ng COVID-19.

— Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News