300 Fabella Hospital workers sign up for Sinovac jabs

MANILA - About 300 workers of Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila have signed up to be inoculated against COVID-19 using China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine.
A ceremonial vaccination is scheduled at 8 a.m. Friday, Dr. Diane Cajipe, the hospital's spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News.
The recipients were chosen after they were screened last week. Most of the workers were highly exposed to COVID-19 or those who handled patients who have caught the disease.
Those who will receive the CoronaVac shots will be monitored for several hours at a post-vaccination area, Cajipe added.
In a survey last month, half of the 1,500 employees of the hospital said they were willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Philippine health authorities started administering COVID-19 jabs Monday, a day after some 600,000 doses of CoronaVac arrived from China.
As of Thursday, more than 9,000 people in the country have been vaccinated so far against the novel coronavirus.
