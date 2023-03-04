Charges have been filed against three suspects and several others involved in the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.'s convoy. Photo courtesy of Lanao del Sur PNP.

Lanao del Sur Police formally filed charges against the three suspects and several others over the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.'s convoy that transpired on February 17, 2023, in Barangay Bato-Bato in Maguing town.



Governor Adiong survived the assassination attempt together with his driver and security escort. However, four of his security personnel, including three police officers, did not survive the attack.



On Thursday, March 2, 2023, thirteen days after the ambush, Lanao del Sur PNP Spokesperson P/Maj. Alvison Mustapha disclosed that they formally filed the raps at the Marawi City Regional Trial Court.



“Meron po tayong tatlong suspects dito na identified at iba pang kasama po nito. Tatlo po ang kaso na nai-file, una po dito ay four (4) counts of murder, three (3) counts of frustrated murder at tsaka ang pangatlo ay twenty-two (22) counts of attempted murder,” PMaj Mustapha said.



The three suspects identified by the PNP belong to the lawless armed group operating in Maguing.



“Involved po sila sa iba’t ibang activities tulad ng illegal drugs," Mustapha added.



Mustapha said that the witnesses positively identified the three suspects in the ambush.



“Case cleared po kasi nai-file po natin ang kaso, sa oras po na mahuli natin ang mga suspects saka po natin masasabi na ‘yong case is solved na po,” Mustapha said.



Authorities await the issuance of an arrest warrant from the court.



“Next move po natin dito, hintayin po natin ‘yong ang i-issue ng korte kung anytime po malalabasan ng warrant itong mga taong ito, magka conduct po tayo immediate operations para po sa pag-aresto sa kanila," said.

—report from Lerio Bompat