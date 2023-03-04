Presidential Communications Office handout

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday condemned the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, just as he urged perpetrators to surrender immediately as this is their "best option."

Marcos said his government "will not rest" until those who killed the local official would be brought to justice.

"The investigation into this murder is developing rapidly. We have received much information and now have a clear direction on how to proceed to bring to justice those behind this killing," Marcos said in a tweet.

"I am warning all those involved in this killing: you can run but you cannot hide. We will find you. If you surrender now it will be your best option," he added.

Degamo was shot at his home in Pamplona town by unidentified assailants early Saturday.

The governor was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries "when suddenly a group of persons wearing [a] pixelized uniform and in full battle gear shot the Governor several times hitting the latter and some civilians," police earlier said.

Several other local officials, including Provincial Health Officer Liland Estacion, was injured in the attack.

The interior department also condemned the killing, saying police will conduct hot pursuit operations against those behind it.

— with a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News