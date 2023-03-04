Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo during the Public Order and Dangerous Drugs committee hearing on the spate of killings in Negros at the Philippine Senate on August 27, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Local and national government officials urged police authorities to immediately investigate the death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, who was gunned down in front of his home Saturday morning.

In a statement, Vice President Sara Duterte described his death as a "tragedy" to the province, and urged authorities to immediately investigate the incident.

"I condemn the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. His death is a tragedy to the province of Negros Oriental, and I am one with the grieving people of the province, his friends, and his family," Duterte, a political ally of Degamo, said.

"Authorities must immediately probe this cowardly, evil act and bring the perpetrators to justice and pay for their crime, especially the brains behind it. Authorities must start looking at the political feud that has gripped Negros Oriental and has taken so many lives, not just of Gov. Degamo."

Senator Bong Go described Degamo as a "loyal ally during Duterte's administration" and a "reliable partner in public service."

"I call on our authorities to pursue and arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly and cowardly act which also harmed innocent civilians. Justice must be served for the family and the people of Negros Oriental. There is no place for this kind of violence in a democracy such as ours," Go said in a statement.

Go also condoled with the bereaved loved ones of Degamo.

Iloilo Rep. Julienne Baronda, who described Degamo as a "good friend" also condemned the incident.

"The Philippine National Police must leave no stone unturned in making the perpetrators face the full force of the law for the crime that also claimed five other lives," Baronda said.