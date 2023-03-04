Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo was shot dead inside his home. Photo courtesy of the PNP.

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo had died following an armed attack inside his home in Pamplona town Saturday morning, his ally Siaton Mayor Fritz Diaz confirmed.

Police earlier said the shooting incident happened past 9:30 a.m. at the governor's residence in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona.

"Gov. Degamo was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries at the entrance of his residence when suddenly a group of persons wearing pixelized uniform and in full battle gear shot the Governor several times hitting the latter and some civilians," said P/LtCol. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Region VII police.

Saturday's violence is the latest attack on local officials. It also came more than two weeks since the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections' resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race.

The high court junked former Gov. Pryde Henry Teves' petition against the poll body on the gubernatorial dispute that resulted in a standoff at the Negros Oriental provincial capitol in Dumaguete City last October.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. condemned the "senseless" assassination, saying he has ordered the police force to conduct hot pursuit operations against the suspects.

—with a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.