Several neighbors of Negros Oriental Governor Degamo captured the aftermath of the shooting incident that transpired Saturday morning at Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town.

Netizen Team Tazkie’s video shows that the road leading to Degamo’s residence had empty shells on the floor. Bystanders were also heard saying that the gunshots were continuous.

SWAT Personnel were also surrounding the area for security and investigation.

Degamo was pronounced dead at past 11am this morning after he was shot by unidentified men in his residence.

“A Regional Special Investigation Task Group is now conducting a focused, thorough, swift investigation relative to the recent shooting incident,” said PRO 7’s statement.

Reports from Investigation-On-Case indicate that 6 suspects, wearing pixelized uniform with long firearms, perpetuated the shooting and immediately fled on board two SUVs.

Subsequently, three getaway vehicles were found abandoned in Brgy. Kansumalig, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

“More or less, 10 suspects were seen fleeing from the scene and are now being pursued by joint security forces,” added their statement.

Several officials have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family of Degamo.

Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado took to social media his stand on the matter.

“Kusganong natong gikondenar…atong gilauman na sa daling panahon, masilutan dayon ang mga hintungdan sa maong daotang panghitabo” Aumentado wrote.

(We strongly condemn and we hope that in the soonest possible time, the perpetrators will be sanctioned.)

-- Report from Annie Perez