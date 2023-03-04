A modern jeepney traverses along Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board gave June 30 as a deadline for traditional jeepney drivers and operators to comply with industry consolidation and upgrading to modern jeepneys under the Public Utility Vehicle modernization program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Saturday said it is open to extending the deadline for public transport vehicles’ industry consolidation beyond Dec. 31 this year, as long as there will be “efforts” from drivers and operators.

“Kami ay willing makipag-usap. Naglagay tayo ng deadline – December 31 – at kung tuloy-tuloy ang pag-uusap natin, ipakita natin na hindi pa kaya, pwede natin i-extend,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters during a chance interview.

“Dialogo ‘yung sagot dito sa ating mga issues,” he added.

During the briefing, the transportation secretary said he wanted to see the “effort” of public transport drivers in supporting the modernization program.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday announced that instead of June 30, traditional jeepneys have until Dec. 31 to consolidate, the "first component" of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

It earlier clarified that traditional jeepneys would still be allowed to ply the roads as long as they joined a cooperative or corporation.

Transport regulators earlier said that the consolidation of operators into coops or corporations is not synonymous with phaseout, which would take place much later in the implementation of the 10-component modernization plan.

Jeepney and UV express drivers are scheduled to mount a weeklong strike from March 6 to March 12 to express their disapproval of the planned transport modernization program.

