DILG condemns assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Degamo

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has condemned Saturday's assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo — the latest attack against a local official.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless assassination of Governor Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said in a statement.

According to the police, the killing happened past 9:30 a.m. at Degamo’s residence in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona, Negros Oriental.

Degamo was entertaining 4Ps beneficiaries, the police added, "when suddenly a group of persons wearing [a] pixelized uniform and in full battle gear shot the Governor several times hitting the latter and some civilians."

Abalos said he has directed the Philippine National Police to conduct hot pursuit operations against the perpetrators.

The DILG, he said, would be relentless in resolving Degamo's killing, as well as other cases of violence against local officials. In the past weeks, the Philippines saw a series of attacks against local officials.

REACTIONS

Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., meanwhile, criticized law enforcers for the latest attack.

"What are they doing? They must put to stop lip service and instead make sure they put an end to this kind of lawlessness," he said in a statement.

"Parang pinaglalaruan na lang sila ng mga kriminal kasi... Heads must roll!"

House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the slay of Degamo "is a direct challenge to the authorities."

"This act of violence is reprehensible," he said, telling the PNP to "stop lawlessness in the land and restore peace and order in our communities."

"Hindi na puwede ang puro pangako. Kailangan natin ng agarang aksyon," he added.