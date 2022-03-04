Obesity becoming an epidemic amid COVID pandemic - experts

People jog and others ride bikes to to exercise at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) grounds on January 25, 2021. People are finding ways to have activities outside their homes and stay healthy even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine (GCQ) status. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Filipinos are urged to consult their doctors as 1 in 3 Filipinos is obese or nearing pre-obese, a specialist said Friday.

The figure translates to some 33.9 million Filipinos as of 2019, according to endocrinologist Dr. Mia Fojas, former president of the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity.

"Obesity is already an epidemic. Sumasabay siya dito sa COVID-19... It’s not simply an aesthetic thing na mataba ka, hindi okay. Obesity is a disease because you will have impaired functioning, it has signs and symptoms, it adds to the morbidity," she said in a forum organized by pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk.

(Obesity is already an epidemic. It's prevalent alongside COVID-19... It’s not simply an aesthetic thing that you're fat and that's not okay.)

"It’s just no longer just being matakaw or tamad. It's beyond that, it is a disease. It increases the risk of sleep apnea progression, it’s associated with mental health problems."

The obesity rate is increasing as more people have more access to unhealthy food, Fojas said.

"We have fast lives so we hardly have any time to do any physical activities. We just sit down and work and eat, also there's sleep deprivation, a lot of stress going on. There’s also an epidemic of physical inactivity in our country," she added.

Obesity can lead to other diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, according to Fojas.

"It makes things worse like if you have obesity and diabetes, harder to treat if you don’t also approach the problem of obesity. In hypertension the target is still weight loss," she said.

Addressing obesity

It is best to prevent or address the disease by consulting a doctor, according to Dr. Miroslava Guajardo, senior medical manager of Novo Nordisk.

"Consult your doctor when it’s time. Don’t wait. Even for this kind of advise, don’t trust the neighbor and what was useful for someone else that’s not you, that doesn’t have your lifestyle, your personal story. Seek professional advise," she said.

"Know your target, consult your doctor if you know you’re already obese. Mas mahirap to reach your target kung far gone na. Don’t be shy. May mga gamot at tuturuan ka kung paano mag-improve ng lifestyle," Fojas said.

(There are medicines and you'll be taught how to improve your lifestyle.)

Genetics affect only 5 to 30 percent in getting obesity, according to Fojas. Among children, it is best to get them to eat vegetables presented in a creative way, she said.

"Depende yan sa parents talaga. It’s really your food choices. The problem is sa mga Filipinos maaga ang children naiintroduce sa sugar and sugar is addictive," she said.

(It depends on the parents. It’s really your food choices. The problem among Filipinos is children are introduced early to sugar, which is addictive.)

"If they don’t want to eat vegetables that look like vegetables perhaps you can be creative and pretend its chicharron when it’s in fact crispy vegetables."

For adults, it's best to practice MAPASIPA or mind over plates and short incidental physical activities, Fojas said.

"Mind over plates, you have to think of what you're eating and whether you'll burn it," she said.

"Even if we're at home, you don't really have to go to the gym you just have to increase your movement move more, use the stairs, walk more or run. You don’t really have to enroll yourself to the gym to do all these healthy activities."

Lastly, government must consider obesity as a public health concern and invest in infrastructures to address it, Fojas said.

"The country we'd like to imitate is Denmark. It has very good structure for exercises and all, secure. Here we have limited areas of physical activity that’s secure. If we don't start moving on towards improving our infrastructure for health, it’s gonna take long, this obesity situation is gonna take a while," she said.

Fojas also reminded the public to be responsible in posting information about obesity on social media.

The public can find trusted information on thebodyoftruth.ph, according to Guajardo.

"Obesity is a disease, we don’t want to add on to that disease by using supple dangerous to your systems," Fojas said.



