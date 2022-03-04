MANILA— The National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 aims to ramp up vaccinations by going house-to-house in communities, its adviser said on Friday.

This comes days before the 4th round of the National Vaccination Days slated on March 10 and 11, which would focus on residential houses and workplaces.

NTF Adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa said the government plans to fully inoculate 77 million individuals by the end of the month and 90 million people by June 30.

"As of now, 63.4 million ang fully vaccinated and 10.5 million ang may booster dose. Hinahabol natin 'yung mga booster doses na maparami pa,” he said.

Herbosa added that the government has already used the house-to-house strategy to administer pediatric vaccinations in communities before the start of the pandemic.

"Binisita namin 'yung pediatric vaccination sa Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija, nakita namin na ginagawa na rin nila (house-to-house) at ang katulong nila dito ay 'yung mga barangay health workers ng lokal na pamahalaan," Herbosa explained.

"Ginagawa naman ito dati, pagka mayroon tayong measles, rubella immunization drive, ginagawa 'yung bahay-bahay. The same principle ang gagamitin nila,” he continued.

"Lahat ng mga LGU sa Pilipinas alam na itong sistema na 'to na tinatawag namin dati na measles, rubella supplemental immunization activity (MRSIA). Ito ay gagamiting proseso din dito sa paggawa nitong house-to-house na kampanya ng pagbabakuna.”

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said the fourth National Vaccination Days will target administering boosters to senior citizens, and the primary series for the pediatric population.

During the last National Vaccination Days dubbed "Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3" in February, the government failed to meet its target 5 million shots to be administered even despite extending the period.

Only more than 3.5 million doses were administered from February 10 to 18, authorities said.

