Marcos camp blasts Catholic clergy for 'meddling in politics'

MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said it was "saddened" by the Catholic clergy who oppose the presidential bid of the late dictator's son.

“While presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is calling for unity, we are saddened by the men and women of the Catholic clergy who are doing the exact opposite and have abused the pulpit, allowing it to become a platform for hateful and negative campaigning," Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez claimed in a statement.

"As men and women of the cloth, they should be more circumspect, refrain from openly meddling with politics and stop making reckless imputation or statement that only serves as a spiritual, moral, social and cultural poison," he claimed.

The statement came after the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines issued a pastoral letter last month.

In it, the CBCP warned Filipinos against what it called "radical distortions" in the history of Martial Law under the rule of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

When asked if the letter alluded to Bongbong Marcos, CBCP Bishop Pablo David told Agence France-Presse, "I think it is obvious from our tone we do not want the dark age of martial law repeated."

It also comes as hundreds of clergy members and lay organizations like Couples For Christ have come out to declare their support for one of Marcos' rivals, Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

Currently, Marcos leads in presidential election surveys conducted by the Social Weather Stations and Pulse Asia, while Robredo trails behind him in second place.