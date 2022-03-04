Watch more on iWantTFC

Oahu, Kauai, Hawaii, and Maui counties have lifted their last remaining Covid-19 restrictions. These included capacity limits and requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result to enter certain establishments.

But the statewide mask mandate in Hawaii remains in place. This is part of Governor David Ige's emergency proclamation that is set to expire on March 25. Ige credits this cautious approach as the reason why the Aloha State has the second-lowest Covid-19 fatality rate in the US.



Some Filipinos in Hawaii welcome Ige's decision.

"It's still a pandemic. I feel like the numbers

may be decreasing, but at the same time, I just feel like it [masks] should be kept on. There's always those debates. Being in healthcare in general, I see many people that still come in for Covid," healthcare worker Deisha Bala said.



For others, wearing a face mask should be a decision individuals have to make for themselves, especially as Hawaii's seven-day average for the number of cases has already dropped 68% in the last two weeks.



"I know a lot of people have a hard time wearing masks. Some kids don't get to just run around freely anymore. So it's really up to everyone," Hawaii resident Khrizz Rodriguez argued.

According to new metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all but one of Hawaii's counties are considered medium risk, with the Big Island considered low risk. State health officials say they are closely monitoring developments.