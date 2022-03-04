Gutoc urges Comelec to give consideration to Muslim candidates during Ramadan



SANTIAGO CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc on Friday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to take into consideration Muslim candidates who will participate in public debates during the Ramadan.

Ramadan in the Philippines is expected to start on the evening of April 2 and last until the first week of May, a few days before the 2022 national elections.

"I call out on the Comelec to consider the national and local, especially national parties, be encouraged to conduct campaigns when the Muslims are awake after 10 a.m.," Gutoc told reporters.

"Because we fast from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. and we pray until 8 p.m.," he said.

Gutoc said she would continue to join senatorial debates while fasting and praying during Ramadan.

"Like my Bar exams, I was fasting, baka kulang ako sa research, knowledge or sometimes nagkaka-bloopers ako, but yeah, tuloy-tuloy ito," she said.

(Like my Bar exams, I was fasting, I might fall short with my research, knowledge or sometimes I might even have some bloopers, but yeah, I'll just keep on going.)

Other Muslim candidates who are expected to fast in the run-up to the 2022 elections are presidential contender Faisal Mangondato and senatorial aspirant Robin Padilla.

