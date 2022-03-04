Home  >  News

Duterte appoints Romando Artes as new MMDA chair

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 04 2022 01:26 PM

Handout photo from MMDA.
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer-in-charge Romando Artes as its newest chairperson, a document showed on Friday.

Duterte signed Artes' appointment paper on Tuesday. 

Undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr., meanwhile, has been appointed as the new MMDA general manager.

Artes was MMDA's OIC from early February after Benhur Abalos' resignation to become presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos' national campaign manager.

Before being MMDA's chief, Artes was its general manager.

-- With a report from Doris Bigornia, ABS-CBN News

