The 13 evacuated crew members of the MV Star Helena at Ukraine's border with Moldova yesterday, March 3, 2022. Department of Foreign Affairs handout photo

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday that 21 Filipino seafarers were heading home from Ukraine, as the country battles an invasion by Russia.

The DFA said the seafarers were due to arrive on March 8, 2022, Tuesday. According to the agency, they were able to cross from Ukraine into neighboring Moldova through the help of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in the country as well as the Philippine Embassy in Budapest.

The 21 seafarers were crew members of the M/V S-Breeze, a bulk carrier which had been undergoing repairs at the Ilyichevsk Shipyard in the port of Odessa, Ukraine since January 27.

Meanwhile, a group of 13 Filipino seafarers also crossed from Ukraine into Moldova. They were crew members of the MV Star Helena who were evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk. According to the DFA, they were awaiting their repatriation.

Earlier on Friday, the DFA called on the 116 Filipinos remaining in Ukraine to leave the country as Russia's invasion escalated.

President Rodrigo Duterte described his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "suicidal" in invading Ukraine, and warned that the situation could become dangerous if the Russo-Ukrainian War got out of control.