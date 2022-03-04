A group of Ilocanos, including some Martial Law survivors, stage a protest, after filing a petition for disqualification against presidential aspirant Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the COMELEC headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Dec. 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Petitioners in the remaining disqualification case against presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Friday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to rule on the case.

“Medyo matagal na.”



Pudno Nga Ilocano files motion urging Comelec to resolve “soonest” their disqualification petition vs Bongbong Marcos.



"Petitioners implore the Honorable Commission to resolve the Petition with utmost urgency given its impact on the coming national elections," the petition read.

The case, filed by Ilocano group Pudno Nga Ilokano represented by Christian Monsod, has been pending before the Comelec 2nd Division since January 17, when both parties submitted their respective memoranda.

"Medyo matagal na... We believe that there is no excuse for the Comelec to delay," said Ray Paolo Santiago, one of the counsels of petitioners.

"Realistically nauubsan na tayo ng oras, that’s why we are also urgently asking the Comelec para naman di magulo sa ating electorate," Santiago added.

Pudno Nga Ilokano is asking the Comelec to disqualify the late dictator’s son and namesake, citing his tax conviction that supposedly made him ineligible for public office.

In 1995, Marcos Jr. was convicted by a Quezon City trial court for non-payment of income taxes and non-filing of tax returns from 1982 up to 1985, and was meted the penalty of imprisonment and payment of fines.

He was acquitted by the Court of Appeals (CA) on non-payment of taxes, but his conviction on non-filing of tax returns was affirmed. His imprisonment sentence was removed by the court.

Marcos Jr.'s presidential bid is considered as the most legally contested in the country's recent election history so far.

His camp has repeatedly claimed that all the cases against him are "political trash," lodged by "political assassins" intended to block his presidential bid.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

