Handout from OVP

MANILA — The Commission on Elections said Friday it would "likely grant" Vice President Leni Robredo’s bid to exempt her COVID 19 response projects from spending ban during the campaign period.

"I think we have granted it already or if not, we usually grant requests for exemption if they're compliant with the law," Comelec acting chairperson Socorro Inting said in an ambush interview.

When pressed if they already granted the plea, Inting said: "I do not know yet, I don’t remember but we’ll likely grant it as long as it is compliant with existing laws."

Beginning campaign period on Feb. 8, Robredo suspended the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) COVID-19 response initiatives Bayanihan E-Konsulta, Vaccine Express, Swab Cab, and medical assistance pending Comelec's decision on their exemption petition.

OVP for now refers to the Department of Health those seeking medical assistance from their office.

Robredo is a candidate for president.