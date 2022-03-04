A family takes shelter inside their damaged house in Barangay Boa in Cagdiangao, Dinagat Islands on Jan. 11, 2022, almost a month since Typhoon Odette hit parts of the country. Leonard Reyes, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Canada will provide an additional P80 million (C$2 million) in humanitarian assistance to support those affected by Typhoon Odette, its embassy in the Philippines said Friday.

The new funding brings Ottawa's assistance to Manila to P200 million (C$5 million), the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines said.

“Two months after super typhoon Odette devastated widespread areas in the Visayas and Mindanao, Canada continues to work with the Government of the Philippines, the United Nations, and our partners to address the needs of vulnerable people still suffering the aftereffects of this climate change catastrophe, the world’s second deadliest natural disaster of 2021,” Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said in a statement.

Of the amount, C$1 million will be provided to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance, telecommunications, and logistics operations.

The other C$1 million will be provided to the International Organization for Migration for emergency shelter operations, the embassy said.

“We have been amazed and humbled by the resiliency and resolve of Filipinos, and the tireless efforts of those crisis responders working to restore livelihoods, rehabilitate infrastructure and address pressing humanitarian needs while at the same time coping with the pandemic,” MacArthur said.

Canada earlier pledged C$3 million in funding that included C$500,000 for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies via the Canadian Red Cross, C$700,000 contribution to humanitarian organizations Oxfam Canada and Plan International, and a C$1.8 million contribution to the World Food Programme.

Odette left at least 405 dead and 1,371 were injured when it devastated central Philippines in December, according to the state disaster response agency. Some 52 others remained missing.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P29.3 billion while losses to crops, livestock, poultry and agricultural equipment was pegged at P17.7 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest bulletin.

