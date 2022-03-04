3 cops indicted over death of Spanish drug suspect

MANILA -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) has indicted 3 policemen over their alleged involvement in the death of a Spanish national suspected of involvement in illegal drugs.

In a statement, the DOJ said that the Office of the Prosecutor General has resolved to indict PCapt. Wise Vicente Panuelos, PSgt. Ronel Pazo, and PSsgt. Nido Boy Cortes for murder and planting of evidence in connection with the death of Diego Lafuente.

On January 8, 2020, cops from the General Luna Municipal Police Station in Surigao del Norte, including Pazo, Cortes, and then-police chief Panuelos conducted a buy-bust operation against Lafuente, who was supposedly the top drug suspect in the Caraga region.

The policemen claimed that the suspect drew a firearm, prompting them to fire back. This caused his death, they said. A .45 caliber pistol and more than 8 grams of cocaine were allegedly recovered from Lafuente.

The panel of prosecutors, however, noted that forensic evidence disproved the cops' claim of a shootout.

"The physical placement of the evidence shows that the placement of the fired cartridge cases from the service firearms of PCapt. Panuelos and PSsgt. Cortes and the fired cartridge cases from the alleged firearm of Diego Lafuente...were found in a triangular area."

"If indeed there was a shootout, the fired cartridge cases should be [on] opposite sides," the prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said forensic evidence showed that Lafuente was shot by Cortes after he jumped over a perimeter wall.

The DOJ said that the information for murder and planting of evidence will be filed at the Regional Trial Court in Surigao del Norte.