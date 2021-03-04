PH logs 2,452 new coronavirus infections; over 37,000 active cases, highest since October

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III leads the symbolic Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at The Medical City in Pasig City on March 03, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,452 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 584,667 as inoculation against the coronavirus continued on its fourth day.

This is the highest tally of new cases since February 27. New reported infections counted at least 2,000 each for 7 out of the last 8 days.

Thursday’s tally did not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also announced 15 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,404 fatalities, accounting for 2.11 percent of the cumulative total cases.

There are also 266 new recovered patients or a total of 535,037 recoveries.

Active cases in the country stood at 37,226 or 6.4 percent of the cumulative total. This is the highest reported number of active cases since October 31, 2020.

Of those currently battling the disease, 90.1% have mild symptoms, 4.9% are asymptomatic, 2.1% are in critical condition, 2.1% have severe symptoms, and 0.81% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 8 cases, 2 tagged a recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 5 cases tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

The Philippines, which started Monday its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, has been seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in some parts of the National Capital Region and Region 7.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that while they are looking at the possibility that the new and more transmissible variants are causing the surge in cases, they are also coordinating with the local government to implement localized responses. This is already being done by cities like Pasay, which have locked down 77 of its barangays.

Pasay has 3 out of the total 6 local cases of the South African variant in the Philippines. The said variant is being studied for its possible effect on the current COVID-19 vaccines.

Currently, the Philippines is vaccinating its health care workers with jabs from the Chinese company Sinovac. A Reuters article said a study in Brazil showed that Sinovac is effective against the UK and South African variants.

The Philippines is also set to receive doses from AstraZeneca through the COVAX Facility later Thursday.

The World Health Organization dismissed a study claiming that AstraZeneca’s efficacy rate plummets for cases with the said variant. It said the study was very limited and that it only showed mild and moderate cases of COVID-19.

The WHO said the goal now is to reduce severe cases and deaths from COVID-19.

The OCTA Group said this week that if the COVID-19 cases continue to increase, total cases in the country might reach 665,000 by the end of the month.

